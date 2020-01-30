Billy Owens Smith, Jr. (Age 41)
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Billy Owens Smith, Jr., age 41, of Greenbelt, Maryland passed away. He was the loving husband of Kristina Smith for 17 years, father of son Kadin and daughters Sameera and Layla. Family and friends will celebrate Billy's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Evangel Cathedral (13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD. 20774) at 10 a.m. for visitation until time of service at 11 a.m. Billy will be laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD. 20783. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon.