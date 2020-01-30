The Washington Post

BILLY SMITH Jr. (1978 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLY SMITH Jr..
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
13901 Central Avenue
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street
Salisbury, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street
Salisbury, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Billy Owens Smith, Jr. (Age 41)  

On Friday, January 17, 2020, Billy Owens Smith, Jr., age 41, of Greenbelt, Maryland passed away. He was the loving husband of Kristina Smith for 17 years, father of son Kadin and daughters Sameera and Layla. Family and friends will celebrate Billy's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Evangel Cathedral (13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD. 20774) at 10 a.m. for visitation until time of service at 11 a.m. Billy will be laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD. 20783. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.