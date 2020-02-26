

Billy J. Walker



Born on November 28, 1932, in Dodson, LA. A longtime federal employee, community volunteer, and faithful member of the Dupont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church.

After a short stint teaching high school music in his native Winn Parish before a U.S. Army deployment to Germany in the early 1950s, he and his wife came to Washington in 1957. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, then served as a Revenue Agent and Appeals Officer during a long, productive career with the Internal Revenue Service.

Mr. Walker passed away peacefully Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 and is survived by his sons Douglas (Linda) and Bryan, extended family and friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW, preceded by a family hour at 12 Noon.