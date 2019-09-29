

BLAKE CORNISH



Attorney, activist, thespian, died August 24, 2019. Blake was born June 5, 1962 and raised in Bethesda MD. He leaves many friends from Walter Johnson High School, Hampshire College, Princeton's Woodrow Wilson School, and Columbia Law School from service with government agencies - GAO, EPA, OTA from law firms - Debevoise & Plimpton and Mayer Brown ... from nonprofits-the World Future Society, Gay and Lesbian Task Force and NARAL Pro-Choice America from the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, the St. Mark's Players, and many other performing arts groups. He is survived by brothers, Tony (Wendy) and Jeff (Jill), niece, Katie, and nephews, Marty, Preston, and Edward.

Memorial Service: Friday, October 11, 12:30 p.m., The Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington DC.