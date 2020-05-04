

BLAKE THOMAS

March 28, 1934 - April 23, 2020



Blake Thomas, a long time resident of Washington, DC, was born in Hayneville, GA. He was the son of the late Henry and Mary Thomas and devoted husband to the late Viola Thomas. He was a deacon at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas love his family, enjoyed boating, fishing, working with his hands, and never met a stranger. He retired from the District of Columbia Government after more than 35 years of service. Mr. Thomas is survived by his children, Steven, Stan, Angela (George), Audrey and Brenda (Anthony), grandchildren, Maria, Jacinta, Stephanie, Carmelita, Valencia, Racquel, Avery, great grandchildren, Gary, Antonio, Robert and Viera, Sister, Vera Felder and Sister-in-laws Sara and Naomi and a host of nieces and nephews.

With care and concern for all during this pandemic, the viewing and funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to gather.