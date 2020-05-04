The Washington Post

BLAKE THOMAS (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLAKE THOMAS.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BLAKE THOMAS
March 28, 1934 - April 23, 2020

Blake Thomas, a long time resident of Washington, DC, was born in Hayneville, GA. He was the son of the late Henry and Mary Thomas and devoted husband to the late Viola Thomas. He was a deacon at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas love his family, enjoyed boating, fishing, working with his hands, and never met a stranger. He retired from the District of Columbia Government after more than 35 years of service. Mr. Thomas is survived by his children, Steven, Stan, Angela (George), Audrey and Brenda (Anthony), grandchildren, Maria, Jacinta, Stephanie, Carmelita, Valencia, Racquel, Avery, great grandchildren, Gary, Antonio, Robert and Viera, Sister, Vera Felder and Sister-in-laws Sara and Naomi and a host of nieces and nephews.
With care and concern for all during this pandemic, the viewing and funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to gather.
Please share your condolences and tributes for the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/blake-thomas-9157160
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon