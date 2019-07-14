

Dr. Blanche Bourne-Tyree

(Age 102)



Of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Chris Tyree,

Born in Frederick on May 18, 1917, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Sr. and Mary Frances Beane Bourne.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A service will begin at 2 p.m., with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, memorial scholarship fund of Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Sr., 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.