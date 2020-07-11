1/
BLANCHE COHEN
1924 - 2020
BLANCHE G. COHEN  August 8, 1924 ~ July 8, 2020  
Blanche Goodheim Cohen, of Greenspring Village in Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020 - one month shy of her 96th birthday. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Cohen; beloved mother of Laura Cohen Gordon (Louis) and grandchildren Robert Gordon, Rachel Gordon, and Shoshana Gordon; beloved mother of Michael L. Cohen (Susan) and grandchildren Ross Cohen (Briana Lenzlinger), Annie Cohen, Matthew Schmitt (Brenda), and Emily Bopf (Daniel); loving great-grandmother of Henry, Brayden, Holly, Allison, Theo, and Maggie. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Blanche came to the Washington area as a map drafter for Rand McNally following World War II, where she met husband Joseph Cohen. Together they were among the founding members of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, VA. She later worked as a salesperson at Woodward & Lothrop, and as a clerk in the Fairfax County, VA, Deptartment of Tax Administration. Following retirement, she served for many years as a volunteer at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Blanche is remembered for her caring attention, thoughtfulness, creativity, and wonderful sense of humor. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA on Sunday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Blanche's name to the Greenspring Benevolent Care Fund, 7430 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA, 22150. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
