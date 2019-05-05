

BLANCHE I. FAULKNER

(Age 90)



Passed peacefully, April 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four daughters, Doris, Jacqueline, Deborah and Vanessa Faulkner; two granddaughter, Blanca Culbreth and London Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Thomas, Madison Culbreth and Jason Thomas; niece, Audrey Hill who was considered a fifth daughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Unity of Washington, DC, 1225 R Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.