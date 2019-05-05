The Washington Post

BLANCHE FAULKNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLANCHE FAULKNER.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity of Washington, DC
1225 R Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity of Washington, DC
1225 R Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BLANCHE I. FAULKNER  
(Age 90)  

Passed peacefully, April 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four daughters, Doris, Jacqueline, Deborah and Vanessa Faulkner; two granddaughter, Blanca Culbreth and London Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Thomas, Madison Culbreth and Jason Thomas; niece, Audrey Hill who was considered a fifth daughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Unity of Washington, DC, 1225 R Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.