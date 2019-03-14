BLANCHE LEE KINNEY (Age 94)
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Loving mother of Clarence, Shirley, Willie Jr., Annie, Robert (Caroline), Julianna (Kerdell), Claude and Jacqueline. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Friday, March 15 friends may visit with the family from from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan St., NW. Interment Glenwood Cemetery.