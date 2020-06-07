BLAUN-EVA BREWTON
1946 - 2020
BLAUN-EVA T. BREWTON  
With profound sadness we announce the passing of the beautiful and much-loved Blaun-Eva T. Brewton. Blaun-Eva, also known as Mum and Nena to her loving children and grandchild, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on December 19, 1946, in St. Augustine, Florida to Sylvia and Percy. She was the dear sister to James (deceased), Percy, Jr. (deceased), and Renée. Blaun-Eva fell in love with and married her devoted husband, Hiram, on September 23, 1965. Their 54-year marriage gave them three children, Ingrid, Samantha, and Hiram II. Blaun-Eva loved life and always opened her heart and home to everyone she held dear. She was an amazing cook, a world traveler, a bird lover, and an incomparable gardener. She enjoyed hosting her dear friends at her coveted formal dinner parties. She was meticulous and proper, and she always set the perfect dining table where her family and friends loved to gather, talk, laugh, and eat.  Most of all she loved her family. She will be truly missed by and forever in the hearts of her husband, Hiram, her children, Ingrid (Elmer), Samantha, and Hiram II; her grandson, Hiram III; her sister, Renée, and countless other family members and friends.  A Mass celebrating the life of Mrs. Blaun-Eva T. Brewton will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
