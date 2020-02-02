BOB DENNIS SCHULER (Age 85)
Born February 19, 1934 St. Cloud, MN and Died November 28, 2019 West Sussex, UK. West Point graduate 1956. Predeceased by brother and parents. Survived by daughter, Kristin Schuler Mitchell, granddaughter Schuyler Mitchell, stepdaughters, Karen Goodwin and Sarah Bristow. Service February 14, 2020 1 p.m. Ft Myer Memorial Chapel followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery. Reception William Jeffrey's Tavern. Request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Army Emergency Relief Fund.