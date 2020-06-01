

BOBBIE JEAN WALKER RHODES

Bobbie Jean Walker Rhodes, licensed vocational nurse retired from Prince George's General Hospital passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 85. Bobbie's career began after studying and earning her licensed vocational nursing credentials from Baylor University in the 1950s where she helped to blaze the trail for other women and men of color in her field. Bobbie is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Ulysses S. Rhodes, her three children, Belinda Diana Rhodes of Madison, Alabama; Retired Colonel Ulysses S. Rhodes Jr (and Karen) of Arlington, Virginia, and Marvin Anthony Rhodes (and Katrina) of Hughesville, Maryland, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Service for close family members will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home on June 5, 2020. The service will be video streamed for family and friends unable to attend because of very limited attendance requirements.



