BOBBY BURNS
Bobby Joe Burns (79)  
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 of Temple Hills, Maryland, departed this life. Beloved husband of Hannah Burns; father to Sabrina Turner (deceased), Jennifer Mitchell, Christopher Clark and Ebony Burns; brother to four brothers and five sisters; grandfather of 11; and great grandfather of 13. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be privately entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
