BOBBY BURNS

Bobby Joe Burns (79)

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 of Temple Hills, Maryland, departed this life. Beloved husband of Hannah Burns; father to Sabrina Turner (deceased), Jennifer Mitchell, Christopher Clark and Ebony Burns; brother to four brothers and five sisters; grandfather of 11; and great grandfather of 13. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be privately entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



