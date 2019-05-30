The Washington Post

BOBBY GOODMAN

Notice
BOBBY G. GOODMAN  

Of Annandale, VA went home to be with his Lord on May 23, 2019.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. Goodman; his brother, Bill Goodman; and his loving son, (Dog) Bojangles Goodman. Bobby was the founder of Associated Sound Services.
A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Homes on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Condolences and fond memories may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
