

BOBBY G. GOODMAN



Of Annandale, VA went home to be with his Lord on May 23, 2019.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. Goodman; his brother, Bill Goodman; and his loving son, (Dog) Bojangles Goodman. Bobby was the founder of Associated Sound Services.

A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Homes on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.