BOBBY HITE

Service Information
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
22701
(540)-321-4778
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Culpeper Baptist Church
318 S. West St.
Culpeper, DC
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Culpeper Baptist Church
318 S. West St.
Culpeper, DC
Notice
BOBBY HITE (Age 53)  

On July 27, 2019, at Linden, VA, devoted father of Tony, Andrew, Alexis and Kayleigh; brother of Jim Hite and Donna Moreau. He was a longtime CHA at the Defense Health Agency. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9 from 11 AM to 12:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper VA where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 31083. Online condolences at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.