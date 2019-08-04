BOBBY HITE (Age 53)
On July 27, 2019, at Linden, VA, devoted father of Tony, Andrew, Alexis and Kayleigh; brother of Jim Hite and Donna Moreau. He was a longtime CHA at the Defense Health Agency. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9 from 11 AM to 12:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper VA where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 31083. Online condolences at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
.