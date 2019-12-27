Bobby Charles Lee
Local educator and coach
Of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully at Inova Fairfax Hospital on December 22, 2019. Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus St., Alexandria, VA on December 30, 2019; viewing at 10 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. He is survived by his loving wife, Mathelle K. Lee; son, Kendrick Lee (Frances); two loving grandchildren, Alexandra and Daniel James Lee, and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment at National Memorial Cemetery, 7400 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m.