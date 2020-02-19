

Bobby Lee Savage "Bob" (Age 75)



Passed away on February 13, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy "Pat" Kirkland Savage; his daughters Heather and Teri; grandsons Devin and Kieran; uncle Moet (Darlene); sisters-in-law Barbara, Marsha and Leila; nephew Jay (Kristie); and nieces Mallory, Jade, Tara, Aria, Kimbur; and cousins. Bob served in the U.S. Army working in the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He worked for a number of insurance companies as a Claims Adjuster before he retired. A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, with visitation following the service, both at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel, Wagener, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Special Olympics would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to the Savage family at