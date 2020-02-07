Bodil Pedersen Goldstein
(Age 81)
Of Rockville, MD, passed on February 2, 2020. She is the wife of the late Abraham Goldstein; loving mother of Lisa (Tim) O'Donnell, Nanette Goldstein and Mark (Rosa) Goldstein; dear grandmother of Rod Tabassi, Aidan and Collin O'Donnell; sister of Inger and the late Poul, Niels and Jens. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A private burial will be held a Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Danish Club of Washington, DC. Please view and sign the family guest book at