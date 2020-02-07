The Washington Post

BODIL GOLDSTEIN

Notice
Bodil Pedersen Goldstein  
(Age 81)  

Of Rockville, MD, passed on February 2, 2020. She is the wife of the late Abraham Goldstein; loving mother of Lisa (Tim) O'Donnell, Nanette Goldstein and Mark (Rosa) Goldstein; dear grandmother of Rod Tabassi, Aidan and Collin O'Donnell; sister of Inger and the late Poul, Niels and Jens. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A private burial will be held a Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Danish Club of Washington, DC. Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
