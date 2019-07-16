Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOLESLAW BRODECKI. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BRODECKI BOLESLAW HENRY BRODECKI "Bud" (Age 97) Boleslaw "Bud" Henry Brodecki, 97, died July 14, 2019 in his home in Rockville, MD. Bud, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Warsaw, Poland and spent his childhood and teenage years in what later became the Warsaw Ghetto. He was a humorous and inquiring kid, played soccer, ice hockey, and was a competitive bicycle racer. As a young teenager he was interested in electronics and made a radio. His lifestyle came to a crashing end with the outbreak of WWII and the beginning of the Holocaust, when he and his family were forced into slavery in German concentration camps. Bud survived brutal forced-labor conditions in Nazi concentration and death camps, including Mauthausen and Auschwitz. He was liberated by Allied troops from the Theresienstadt camp. By the end of the war the Nazis had murdered his entire family. After liberation Bud was a refugee in the Landsberg, Germany Displaced Persons Camp where he met his wife, Zosia (Sonia) Piekarska. Sonia, from Sosnowiec, Poland, had survived harsh forced-labor conditions in several concentration camps. Nearly everyone in her family was murdered in the Holocaust. Bud dedicated his life to Holocaust remembrance, and with his wife, Sonia, spoke regularly in Richmond schools and synagogues to educate people about the Holocaust. He received hundreds of letters from students and educators thanking him for sharing his story and inspiring them. He was the subject of numerous newspaper articles and TV appearances in Richmond and Washington, DC. His oral history can be accessed by visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum website. Bud is survived by his wife of 73 years, Sonia; children, Joseph (Shelley) Brodecki, Maria Brodecki, Roma Brodecki and Deborah Rugar; three grandchildren, Talia, Ariella and Dylan; and two great grandchildren, Eliana and Noa. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Donations can be made in his memory to the Virginia Holocaust Memorial, Richmond, Virginia, 2000 E. Cary St., or to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.Donations can be made in his memory to the Virginia Holocaust Memorial, Richmond, Virginia, 2000 E. Cary St., or to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

