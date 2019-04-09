Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONITA COOPER. View Sign

COOPER Bonita Williams Cooper Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away at age 68 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore Maryland the second child of Gertrude E. Hawkins and Eugene P. Williams, she attended John Hurst & William Alexander Elementary Schools, Booker T. Washington Junior High where she graduated Salutatorian in 1964 and had poems published in a national literary magazine for young adults, and Frederick Douglass High School where was a Merit Scholar Finalist, Editor of the Yearbook, Vice President of the Student Council, Member & Officer of National Honor Society, and Mayor of "Girl's State" a statewide mock student government experience held a Goucher College in Maryland. She was among the first black women to attend Lake Forest College in Illinois, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science. Mrs. Cooper had a long and accomplished academic career, achieving an M.A. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.A. in Journalism from Boston University. She pursued her Doctorate from Howard University, where she taught Computer Science for over 20 years. She lived a life of varied interests and careers. Out of college, she worked as an urban planner and administrator for the City of Boston and later worked for the Federal government at the Office of Management and Budget. She led volunteer services in Montgomery County for then Senator Paul Sarbanes during his reelection campaign in 1982. She also started a record label, Coopelliams Enterprises, for which she traveled the country pursuing promising musicians, and boasted of once staying with The Supremes. She was a gifted writer and established a writing consulting firm, The Writers Quill. Her most cherished accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother and she volunteered extensively during her daughter's schooling. Mrs. Cooper passed away on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Cooper Van Tol (Jesse), her beloved grandson, Emerson, her two sisters, Gloria Lee and Zelda Williams, along with her nieces Shawna Froneberger, and Lyndsay Tufts, nephews Steven Lee and Paul Lee, and several grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Gerard Williams. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Norbeck Memorial Park (Chapel) in Olney, MD, with graveside services following.

933 Gist Avenue

Silver Spring , MD 20910

933 Gist Avenue
Silver Spring , MD 20910
(301) 565-4100

