BONITA TILLMAN

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Bonita Q. Tillman of Fort Washington, MD was called home by almighty God to eternal rest. Beloved mother of Fred T. Tillman (Dina) and Traci Tillman Jackson (Greg); and cherished grandmother of Cierra, Charles, Bonita, and Paloma. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of first cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment will take place at the Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.