The Washington Post

BONNIE HUDGEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE HUDGEL.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Bonnie Bowles Hudgel (Age 80)  

On Monday, February 24, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of David R. Hudgel, Jr.; sister of June C. McNair, William W. Bowles, Faith Dolores Reed, and the late Mary L. Slagle, and J. Thomas Bowles. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.