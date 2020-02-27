Bonnie Bowles Hudgel (Age 80)
On Monday, February 24, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of David R. Hudgel, Jr.; sister of June C. McNair, William W. Bowles, Faith Dolores Reed, and the late Mary L. Slagle, and J. Thomas Bowles. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.