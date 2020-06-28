BONNIE HUSTON
Bonnie J. Huston  
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by family, Bonnie J. Huston; beloved wife of the late John T. Huston; loving mother of Millie Dillon and John T. Huston, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Maria M. Huston; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Rennie and Jimmy Huston. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric, Shaun, Luke, Jamie and Matthew; and her great-granddaughter, Delilah. Services will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
