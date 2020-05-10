Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE KUTSCHENREUTER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bonnie W. Kutschenreuter

April 22, 1936 – April 23, 2020



Age 84, of Loveland, Ohio. Born on April 22, 1936 in Madison, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by parents, Walter T. and Esther (Scheel) Wilson; and son, Curtis P. Kutschenreuter. Survived by loving husband, Paul "Pete" H. Kutschenreuter, Jr.; daughter, Kathleen S. Kutschenreuter (Lou Ann Sandstrom); granddaughter, Ava K. Sandstrom; sister, Anita W. Ward (Gordon); brother, Paul S. Wilson (Linda Farris); and an extended family of loving nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, and friends.



Bonnie grew up and received her early education in Redwood City, California where she engaged in music and all things outdoors, often bringing home injured animals to nurse back to health. She loved camping, gardening, cooking, scouting, swimming, and hiking in the Sierra mountains. As a teenager she played the violin, piano, autoharp and competed in rodeos as a barrel racer.



Bonnie's family later moved to the Washington, DC area where her father worked as a hydrologist with the U.S. Weather Bureau. She attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland (Alpha Gamma Delta, Danforth Senior Fellowship) in 1958. As a budding artist, Bonnie co-managed a local art store, collaborated with Jim Henson (creator of The Muppets), designed and created silver and copper-enamel work that was displayed in the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, and helped fuel the family-operated "Wilson Craft Studio" silk screening, linoleum block printing, etc.



Bonnie was the loving wife of nearly 62 years to her best friend and adoring husband, Pete. They met at the Weather Bureau's annual picnic softball game when Pete pitched her a soft one and she knocked it out of the park. After a year of courting, including numerous fresh-baked cherry pies, and within days of graduating college, Bonnie and Pete were married in 1958. Pete, then a U.S. Air Force officer and aeronautical (hypersonic systems) engineer graduate of New York University, was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, and so the newlyweds settled in Dayton, Ohio where Bonnie taught sixth grade at Five Points Elementary School. In 1963 they moved to Loveland, Ohio where Pete received an offer from Cincinnati-based General Electric Aircraft Engines. Loveland quickly became their forever home.



Bonnie continued work as a teacher until her own long-awaited children arrived - their two lovingly adopted children, Curtis and Kathleen. Over the years, Bonnie and Pete became avid bicyclists, and in 1973, the family made a brave and adventurous trip of a lifetime. They bicycle/camped across the United States from Washington State to Ohio, with Curtis and Kathleen (ages 5 and 3) riding on the back of their parent's bikes in child seats.



Throughout the following decades, Bonnie supported Pete in his demanding career, raised their children, and pursued a dynamic variety of volunteer, civic and professional interests, all while challenged with a major mental illness. She served on the Council of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and advocated for others through her involvement in the Child Conservation League of America and League of Women Voters. Advancing opportunities for other cyclists, Bonnie and Pete helped pioneer the movement to create the Loveland Bike Trail, an Ohio rail-trail that consists of a section of the Little Miami River Scenic Trail. They served as co-presidents of the Cincinnati Cycle Club and were active leaders with the League of American Wheelmen (now League of American Bicyclists). Bonnie further pursued her stewardship of community greenspaces as an officer and speaker with local and state National Garden Clubs of America chapters. She blossomed as voracious student of biology/botany (taking graduate level courses and studying in the Galapagos Islands), a creative writer, and passionate photographer with her work appearing in several national publications and journals. For nearly 25 years, Bonnie taught school-groups as a volunteer with the Cincinnati Nature Center, regularly bicycling a 30-mile hilly round-trip commute to be there. On the home-front, she raised and released numerous injured and orphaned animals, including raccoons and skunks, as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.



In her later years, not to be put off by the "bad knees" of age, arthritis, and active youth, Bonnie underwent two knee replacement surgeries, one successful, but not the other. She became a warrior to an intractable infection that eventually took her leg, and over a decade later, her life. In the years of hopeful medical interventions, that she met with formidable courage, Bonnie took up painting and woodcarving, and taught wood burning until her declining health and cognition no longer allowed it. Bonnie loved to learn and discovered adventures. She was an exceptionally talented artist, dedicated teacher and passionate naturalist. She possessed a keen sense of humor and an unending curiosity. Above all, she was an exceptional steward of the earth and a loyal companion/care giver to her family.



