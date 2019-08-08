BONNIE JEAN LOPEZ
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Lopez; loving mother of Amick McDaniel, Debra Lopez, Kim McQuigg, and Bobby Lopez; cherished grandmother of AJ, Aaron, and Brittany; great-grandmother of Anthony and Jesiah; aunt of Libby Stiegel. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, May 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at Virginia Hills Baptist Church, 6507 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on Saturday, August 10 at 12 noon Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook online at: