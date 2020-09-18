BONNIE MANWELL

BONNIE CLEM MANWELL (Age 83)
Bonnie Lee Clem Manwell passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was 83 years old. She will be deeply missed by her family, Constance and Frank Costa of Silver Spring and their sons Charlie and Colin; Claire M. Danaceau of Rockville, and her sons Red and Drew; John and Sarah Manwell of Silver Spring and their daughter Mina and son Nick; her sister, Betty Guyot and Betty's husband, Henry Guyot, of Washington, DC; as well as her nephews Adam and David and their families.Bonnie was born in Western Maryland, attended St. Mary's College of Maryland, and then settled in Washington, DC after graduating from George Washington University. She and her husband, John Manwell, met at All Souls Church, Unitarian; married and raised their family in Washington and later Chevy Chase, MD until divorcing amicably. Bonnie worked as the Minister's Secretary for Reverend David Eaton and then as the Church Secretary for All Souls for many years before retiring. Bonnie enjoyed spending time on photography, especially in her later years with her daughter Claire. She also was an avid Washington football and baseball fan, enjoying many Nationals games with her son John and his family. Bonnie enjoyed scrapbooking, ceramics, and spending lots of time with her grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to To Be Well Fed, www.ToBeWellFed.org
, an organization Bonnie's nephew, David and his wife, Alicia, founded.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com