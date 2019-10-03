

Bonnie Bigley Richwine



On September 24, 2019, Bonnie Bigley Richwine passed away surrounded by her loving husband of 60 years and her two daughters Tracey Waldbauer and Terri Harrell.

Bonnie was born in Washington DC on October 18, 1940. She married Barton W. Richwine, Jr. in the summer of 1959 and supported Bart through school at Roanoke College. They then traveled and lived in multiple places while Bart pursued a career in the Air Force. They raised two daughters and eventually had five grandchildren.

Bonnie loved so many things including her family home on the Wicomico river, volunteer activities with her church, tennis, and entertaining. She was a fabulous cook with many diverse and unique dishes. Throughout her life, she volunteered at the Red Cross in Japan, assisted Vietnamese refugees in Florida, fundraising for causes such as Cystic Fibrosis, and assisting travelers at Dulles Airport. She also worked at The Source, Western Union Electronic Mail, Inc. and NameDroppers in McLean. She made friends everywhere she went, people were drawn to her smile and funny personality. Although she pursued many activities throughout her life, her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father-in-law Barton W. Richwine, her niece Jennifer Hott, her mother Jessie Bigley, her mother-in-law Etta Richwine and her dear sister, Georgia Parks. She is survived by her husband Bart, her daughters, Tracey and Terri, their husbands Benny Waldbauer and Rick Harrell, her sister Jacky Hott, and her five grandchildren Cate, Richard, Jennifer, Ricky and Ryan. She is also survived by her many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on October 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Christ Church Wayside in Newburg, MD. A gathering at "the farm" will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Epilepsy Foundation or .