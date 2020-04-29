

Bonnie Weeks



Of Tampa, FL was taken into heaven with St. Theresa of the Little Flower holding her hand on April 23, 2020. Bonnie was born on September 2, 1951 in Washington, DC to William and Alma Harrison. She attended Holy Comforter grade school in DC and graduated from LaReine High School in Suitland, MD in 1969. Bonnie retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency at Joint Base Bolling after a very successful and distinguished career of many years. In addition to her career she also found the time to raise four wonderful gentlemen. Bonnie is survived by her life-long friend (since age 10 ) and loving husband Tom, her four sons, Tommy, Jr., Michael, Patrick, and Edward; two grandchildren, Patrick and Abigail Weeks. Also surviving are brother Michael Harrison (Sheryl); and sister Michele Thomas (Sid); and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date because of the Covid restrictions on gatherings.