

BONNIE H. WHITE



Bonnie H. White of North Bethesda Maryland passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019 - she was 93 years old. She was born and raised in Dante a small town in Southwest Virginia and was one of 10 children in her family. She attended the Virginia School for the Deaf (VSD) in Stanton, Virginia and was a member of the graduating class of 1947. After graduation she lived and worked in Bristol, TN), Knoxville, TN and Milwaukee, WI. In September of 1958 she married A.B. White of Dyersburg Tennessee who had attended the Tennessee School for the Deaf (TSD).

As a married couple they lived in Detroit and later settled in Washington D.C. where he worked for the Government Printing Office (GPO). They had three children, Jonnie A. Wells of Richmond, VA, James G. White of Rockville, MD and Sheila Holbrook White of St. Paul, MN. In the 1980's she realized her dream to attend college and graduated from the University of Maryland in College Park with a BS in Political Science in 1998.

In the 1980's she worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and retired in 1995. She was an active member of the Disabilities Issues Advisory Committee (DIAC) which provided direction and guidance insuring that the accommodations were provided to her SEC colleagues with disabilities.

Deeply interested in art she served as a volunteer docent at the Hirshhorn Museum and Museum of National History for many years. She provided tours of the art collections to visitors, both hearing and deaf. In addition, she was a member of the Montgomery County Commission on People with Disabilities in 1999 to 2002.

She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Silver Spring. The Family will host a Memorial Service in her honor on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Main Sanctuary of the church with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.