Bonnie Marie LABI wITTENBERG
Passed away peacefully with her family and friend by her side on November 26, 2019. Wife of Sheldon Wittenberg for 36 years, who survives. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all, especially her husband, her sister, Amy Jo Labi-Carando (Peter M. Carando), and other surviving family members including, Brian Wittenberg, Barry Wittenberg, Dee Wittenberg, Helene Mendelson, and Marie Haywood, their children, and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at National Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Greyhound Welfare. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at www.fmfh.com