

BORIS N. HAYDUCHOK

"Bo"



Passed away, at the age of 73 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved son of Bohdan and Olympia Hajduczok, he lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He moved to Washington, DC, earning a Master's degree at The Catholic University of America and worked for the Library of Congress until his retirement in 2004. Bo is survived by his wife, Susan M. Hayduchok; his daughter, Melissa (Robert) Golden; his granddaughters, Brooke and Victoria Golden; his sisters Maria (Yaroslav) Kolybabiuk and Areta (Frank) Menow; his nephews Mark (Nicole) Menow, Daniel (Cathy) Menow, John-Robert Clifford; his nieces Jessica Clifford, Melanie (Manuel) Pilonieta; brother-in-law John Clifford; and his mother-in-law Shirley Clifford. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Rita Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA, on June 3 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Parish Center Reception Hall. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the .