The Washington Post

BORIS "Bo" HAYDUCHOK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BORIS "Bo" HAYDUCHOK.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Rita Catholic Church
3815 Russell Road
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Parish Center Reception Hall
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BORIS N. HAYDUCHOK  
"Bo"  

Passed away, at the age of 73 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved son of Bohdan and Olympia Hajduczok, he lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. He moved to Washington, DC, earning a Master's degree at The Catholic University of America and worked for the Library of Congress until his retirement in 2004. Bo is survived by his wife, Susan M. Hayduchok; his daughter, Melissa (Robert) Golden; his granddaughters, Brooke and Victoria Golden; his sisters Maria (Yaroslav) Kolybabiuk and Areta (Frank) Menow; his nephews Mark (Nicole) Menow, Daniel (Cathy) Menow, John-Robert Clifford; his nieces Jessica Clifford, Melanie (Manuel) Pilonieta; brother-in-law John Clifford; and his mother-in-law Shirley Clifford. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Rita Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA, on June 3 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Parish Center Reception Hall. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the .

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.