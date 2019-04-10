

Bosko Basaric (Age 87)



Of Rockville, MD, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home in Rockville, MD after a major struggle with heart disease. Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 wonderful years and life partner, Julika Vranes Basaric; daughter, Jasna Basaric-Keys (Arthur Keys) of Amity, PA, son, Mladen Basaric (Suzana Ilic) of Bethesda, MD; five grandchildren, Natasa Ruka, Washington, DC, Sanja Basaric, Washington, DC, Vanja Basaric, Rosslyn, VA, Alexander Boyd Keys, Potomac, MD and Hannah Olga Keys, New York City; and four great grandchildren Imir Ruka, Marko Ruka, Goran Ruka and Vera Ruka, all of Washington, DC. He has several nephews and nieces in Serbia and Austria.

Bosko was preceded in death by brothers Milan, Nikola, Sekula and Cedo, sisters Mara and Mileva and two siblings who died as infants. He was the last of his immediate family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, 10660 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854, with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington DC.

