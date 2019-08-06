BRADBURY P. FOSS (Age 84)
Died on July 4, 2019 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara and his sister, Stephani. To all who knew him he was a true gentleman with a passion for sharing his love of art, music, Greek literature, gardening and baseball. Brad attended the McDonogh School, Choate and Princeton finishing with a masters degree in mathematics at the University of Georgia
. He applied his strong math interest happily working for IBM for 38 years. Moving to DC in retirement he embraced the community serving on various boards: The Friends of Book Hill Park in Georgetown, the Newark Street Community Garden, the Camellia society, MD Master Gardeners Program, the DC chapter of The English Speaking Union and a proud member of The Society of Cincinnati. His fine sensibility will be missed by many. Services private.