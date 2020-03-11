

Bradford HARMAN Crane



Born in Glen Ridge, NJ on July 29, 1936 to Paul Willard and Verona Harman Crane. Passed away on February 28, 2020. During his childhood, his family lived in Montclair, NJ and Verona, NJ. Subsequently the family moved to Media, PA and ultimately Loveland, OH near Cincinnati. He received a BA from Princeton University and an MS in physics from the University of Michigan. Brad then went to Washington, DC in 1963 to work on the space program. Later, he obtained a Ph.D. in physiology from Georgetown University and taught at Catholic University. The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA.