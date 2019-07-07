

BRADLEY CAMPBELL REARDON



Brad Reardon will be remembered for his energy and intelligence; for his readiness to attempt almost anything; for his care for family and friends and strangers; and for his belief in equality and justice for all.

Brad died gently at home in the care of his wife Jeanne on November 9, 2018. A picnic celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 13. Call/text (907)321-1918 for details.

Brad was born outside Pittsburgh in 1936, the youngest of three sons of Mary and Ken Reardon. Brad graduated from Oberlin College in 1958 and attended graduate school at Vanderbilt University

Brad and Jeanne moved into the Springbrook Forest neighborhood of Wheaton, Maryland in 1966. He worked for the US Assistant Secretary of Labor before resigning to join the McGovern presidential campaign, then started a successful small business, Springriver Corporation, selling canoes, kayaks, trampolines and exercise equipment in the DC area for 30 years.

Brad found great meaning and purpose in his family - his children, grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, beloved nieces and nephews, the friends who truly were family... and above all, through his love for his wife and life partner Jeanne. He was a good man.