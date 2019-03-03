Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRANDER "Bud" PETTWAY. View Sign

PETTWAY BRANDER MAXSON PETTWAY "Bud" Passed away Friday, January 11, 2019, near his home in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Born January 29, 1930 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to William Brander Pettway and Letita Maxson Pettway. He was Dartmouth High School basketball star averaging 16 points per game. As varsity baseball pitcher his "no hit" games drew the attention of major league scouts. Shortly before the Korean War, Bud began working at Rockerfeller Center in the mailroom of NBC New York. He enlisted in the U.S.

PETTWAY BRANDER MAXSON PETTWAY "Bud" Passed away Friday, January 11, 2019, near his home in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Born January 29, 1930 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to William Brander Pettway and Letita Maxson Pettway. He was Dartmouth High School basketball star averaging 16 points per game. As varsity baseball pitcher his "no hit" games drew the attention of major league scouts. Shortly before the Korean War, Bud began working at Rockerfeller Center in the mailroom of NBC New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Army , becoming an intelligence specialist in the Third Battalion Headquarters. Near the end of his tour, he received a combat infantry badge and the commendation medal. After the war, Bud resumed his work at NBC while attending Columbia University, and he eventually became the Manager of News Operations. He settled in Long Island and started his family after marrying Joan Torrance in 1958. With his spectacular inability to accurately navigate the Long Island Railroad, Bud embraced a promotion in 1964 and transferred to the NBC Washington office as supervisor of network news film operations. Bud spent the next 34 years with NBC News, becoming part of the White House press corps and attending correspondents dinners by Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan as the Manager of Network News Operations for NBC Nightly News. In 1988 Bud retired from NBC and was elected for two terms as president of the National Association of Broadcasters and Technicians (NABET)in Washington, DC. Bud's passion for golf led to his purchasing a home on the No. 4 course in Pinehurst, North Carolina with his wife Ellen Rauber and becoming a member of the Tin Whistles. He estimated that he had completed roughly 10,000 rounds of golf. Bud scored multiple holes-in-one over the years and shot his age or better 26 times. He was also a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 41 years. Bud is survived by his two children Nancy Holden (Peter), John (Heather) and his seven grandchildren: Rachel, Erin, Ford, Brooke, Maxson, Taylor, Avery and his longtime companion, Pam Baumann of Pinehurst. He is preceded in death by his daughter Joan (Joey) Pettway in 2013. Services private. Bud wished to have the last word on his obituary, and in accordance with that wish, "Bud Pettway finished his last round; final score: 6-feet under par." www.bolensfuneralhome. comwww.bolensfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close