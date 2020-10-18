1/1
BRANDON JOHNSON
Brandon Damien Johnson  (Age 34)  
On Monday, October 12, 2020, the dearly beloved son of Dr. Raynell Johnson and Henry Johnson (deceased); Beloved father of Logan Xavier Johnson; and brother of Tracee J. McNeil (Marvin). Nephew of Zenobia Lancaster (Paul); Barbara Norris deceased; Alcene Bowman; Twanna Johnson, Joseph Plater, III; Ronald Plater; deceased, (Veronica); Darrick Plater (Debra); George Bowman (Teresa); Donald Bowman, deceased; and Claude Johnson deceased. He is survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Brandon's Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. (viewing) and until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6061 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Online guestbook available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
