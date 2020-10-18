1/1
BRANDON JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRANDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Damien Johnson  (Age 34)  
On Monday, October 12, 2020, the dearly beloved son of Dr. Raynell Johnson and Henry Johnson (deceased); Beloved father of Logan Xavier Johnson; and brother of Tracee J. McNeil (Marvin). Nephew of Zenobia Lancaster (Paul); Barbara Norris deceased; Alcene Bowman; Twanna Johnson, Joseph Plater, III; Ronald Plater; deceased, (Veronica); Darrick Plater (Debra); George Bowman (Teresa); Donald Bowman, deceased; and Claude Johnson deceased. He is survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Brandon's Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. (viewing) and until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6061 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Online guestbook available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
10:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved