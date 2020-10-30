Or Copy this URL to Share



Brandon Jamal Pierce "FatWoe"

Suddenly on October 15, 2020, Brandon Jamal Pierce, age 24. Youngest son of Kimberly E. Pierce and brother of Michael A. Jones. Survived by aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland.



