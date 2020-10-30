1/
BRANDON PIERCE
Brandon Jamal Pierce "FatWoe"  
Suddenly on October 15, 2020, Brandon Jamal Pierce, age 24. Youngest son of Kimberly E. Pierce and brother of Michael A. Jones. Survived by aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
