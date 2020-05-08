The Washington Post

BRENDA ADAMS (1953 - 2020)
  • "James my deepest condolences. Praying for you family during..."
    - S. Powell
  • "To my Dearest Cousin Brenda, aka Twin Cousin, your love..."
    - Lisa Singh
  • "I LOVE YOU AUNT B YOU WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS❤..."
    - Eric [email protected]
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. My husband and I both knew..."
    - Deborah Muzyka
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
BRENDA GAIL ADAMS  

Brenda Gail Adams, 67, of Catlett, VA passed away on May 4, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on January 17, 1953 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Charles E. Adams and Ernestine Grant-Adams.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Archie Adams. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life Albra Greene; two sons, James Jasper, Jr. (Angel), and Brandon Adams; siblings Charles Adams (Eugene), Jacob Adams (Darnell) and Vanessa Adams; and grandchildren James Jasper, Jalen Jasper, Tyson Adams, and Sylas Adams.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020
