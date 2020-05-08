

BRENDA GAIL ADAMS



Brenda Gail Adams, 67, of Catlett, VA passed away on May 4, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on January 17, 1953 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Charles E. Adams and Ernestine Grant-Adams.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Archie Adams. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life Albra Greene; two sons, James Jasper, Jr. (Angel), and Brandon Adams; siblings Charles Adams (Eugene), Jacob Adams (Darnell) and Vanessa Adams; and grandchildren James Jasper, Jalen Jasper, Tyson Adams, and Sylas Adams.