Brenda J. Bridges (Age 51)
Of Manassas VA, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Fairfax, VA. She was born in Arlington, VA on June 12, 1969 to James C. and Dorothy L. Pierson who preceded her in death. She is survived by Mike Eaheart, her boyfriend of 10 years; stepdaughter, Kelly Swift and stepson, Robby Bridges; sisters, Doris Hart, Mary Pierson, Gail Inman, and Patti Clark; and brother, Walter A Cauble. Brenda went to school at Falls Church High School, and she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Fairfax County Government for 30 years. A visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the same location. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Brenda's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Virginia Cancer Center, Dr. Elkas, and Fairfax Hospital. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ovarian Cancer Society
.