1/
BRENDA BRIDGES
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda J. Bridges (Age 51)  
Of Manassas VA, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Fairfax, VA. She was born in Arlington, VA on June 12, 1969 to James C. and Dorothy L. Pierson who preceded her in death. She is survived by Mike Eaheart, her boyfriend of 10 years; stepdaughter, Kelly Swift and stepson, Robby Bridges; sisters, Doris Hart, Mary Pierson, Gail Inman, and Patti Clark; and brother, Walter A Cauble. Brenda went to school at Falls Church High School, and she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Fairfax County Government for 30 years. A visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the same location. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Brenda's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Virginia Cancer Center, Dr. Elkas, and Fairfax Hospital. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ovarian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
National Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
National Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved