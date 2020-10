Or Copy this URL to Share



Brenda I. Finch (Age 81)

Of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services will be held October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends October 4, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.



