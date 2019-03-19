BRENDA GIBSON
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019; beloved daughter of the late Leona and John Gibson; dear sister of Peggy Louise Hines (Robert), Minnie Hughes, Gloria Milner (Garfield), her twin Linda Gibson, Michael Gibson and the late Anthony and John L. Gibson. She is also survived by a host of nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. On Wednesday, March 20, Visitation from 10 a.m. until hour of Service, 11 a.m. at Peace Baptist Church, 712 18th Street NE. Interment private. Condolences to: www.pridgenfuneralservice.com