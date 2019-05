BRENDA J. HALL



Departed this life on April 20, 2019. Cherished and loved, she is survived by her children, Bryan Harkins, Sr (Teresa), Jokari Butler

(Teresa); sister Sandra (Pat) Hall; brothers, Bruce Hall (Pheona), Eric Hall, Columbus (Mickey) Hall (Sharon); and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Unity Christian Life Ministries, 5210 Auth Road, 4th Floor, Suitland, MD, Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m.