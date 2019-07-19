

Brenda Louise Teates MARTIN



Of Centreville, VA, passed from this plane of existence July 13, 2019.

Born March 20, 1953 to Alice E. C. Jones Teates and Frank W. Teates of Arcola, VA. Beloved wife of Wesley Ronald Martin (deceased) and mother to Sean Wesley Martin. Survived by sister, Martha A. Long, nieces Jo-Ann Long and Teresa LaRue, mother-in-law, Shirley A. Waggoner Martin, sister-in-law, June E. Martin, brother-in-law, Mike Martin, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brenda was at her core the reflection of the word "kind". She loved nature and animals and had her property certified as a wildlife refuge. Her home was warm and welcoming, and she would always offer to feed you and listen to your words. She held a type of wisdom that could magnify even the tiniest silver lining in moments of sadness. When Brenda really got to laughing, it was infectious and truly something great to be a part of. Framed oil paintings by Brenda adorn many walls throughout her home, and the walls are better for it. Brenda was so many things that this should be a book instead of a blurb, yet even a thousand pages would never capture what she meant to the lives she entered and left. Her lessons will reverberate through the actions of those who were lucky enough to be a part of her life, and, like ripples on a pond, positivity will spread long after the pebble has disappeared. She was a truly lovely being and she will be missed very deeply.

A funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA, 22180.