BRENDA TAYLOR SKIPWITH
1943 ~ 2019
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A dynamic English teacher of the District of Columbia and Prince George's Public School Systems. Proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Beloved mother Daryl Redcross (deceased). She is survived by two devoted sisters, Joyce T. Dickerson and Norma R. Davis, a loving brother, Sherman G. Love, Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Metropolitan A.M.E. Church, 1518 M St NW, Washington. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m.; service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment at National Harmony Park Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD.