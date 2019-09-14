

BRENDA KAYE SMOAK



Brenda Kaye Smoak, 65, died August 1, 2019 in her home in Silver Spring, Maryland. She died of ovarian cancer.

A visual artist, arts advocate, educator, entrepreneur, community builder and executive assistant, Brenda was known for her optimism and courage and her advocacy and service to the arts and disability communities. She lived and died by her motto: "Be kind. Do good. Love all. Spread peace. Share art."

Born on September 28, 1953 in Landstuhl, Germany to the late Col. Robert A. Smoak [USAF-Ret] (d. 3/20/16) and Jewel (Tyre) Smoak (d. 9/5/87), Brenda is survived by her daughter, Jenna Morgan Fanning (b. 9/89) and her ex-husband John Mitchell Fanning, (married 5/88; divorced 1/98) her sister Cynthia Smoak of Snow Hill, Maryland, as well as a niece and nephew, Jessica and Joshua Lynch.

An advocate for artists, Brenda founded Alchemy, a fair trade retail store which sold the work of regional artists while also functioning as a marketing consultancy and community arts education center. She also founded Artists Tell Their Stories, an interactive blog for artists. As a National Teaching Artist Fellow for the Very Special Arts (VSA) program sponsored by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC., Brenda organized and led innumerable public art projects and artist residencies with the intent to promote peace, build community, and be inclusive, regardless of ones abilities.

As Brenda requested, family, friends and associates are invited to a Celebration of Life in her honor on Saturday, October 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallen Avenue, Wheaton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VSA at the Kennedy Center, PO Box 101510, Arlington, Virginia, 22210.