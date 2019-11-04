The Washington Post

The Lord called Brenda home early Sunday, October 20, 2019 morning. Survived by her loving husband, Timothy Thompson, two adoring children, Isaiah D. Thompson and Joshua L. Thompson, mother, Flora Settles, sisters, Beverlyn Reaves (Eric), Earline Woodson, and Karen Bracken. And a host of other family and friends. On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Triumphant Baptist Church, 4603 Eastern Ave., Mt. Rainier, MD 20712, a visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Maryland VA Cemetery. www.jbjfh.com  
