

Brendan Thomas Burke (Age 75)



"Buddha, Tom"

Brendan passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 after a long series of illnesses. Affectionately known as Buddha to his friends and colleagues, and Tom to his family, he is survived by his eight siblings, Mary Pat Grimmnitz, Lucille (Wayne) Trentman, Eileen (Mike) Hood, Loretta Beckman. Joe (Eileen), Mike (Kathy), Kevin, Vince (Vivian) Burke, and his nephew Michael Allen, who lived with him for many years, and also numerous other nieces and nephews.

Tom began his life of service as a teenage volunteer with the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department. His service with them was briefly interrupted by a stint with Crash Crew Protection with the USAF in England. He served 37 years with DC Fire Communications ending as a Watch Commander. He was a Life Member of West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department with over 50 years of service-his life's dream.

Relatives and Friends may call at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, MD 20784. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery Brentwood, MD.