BRENDAN JOHNSTON

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the death of your..."
  • "Those who pass on God keep in his memory because he cares..."
  • "Such a gentle caring person always. Brendan is a peace now..."
    - Loretta Shinnors
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss and keeping your whole..."
    - Ellen Shaker
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May prayer comfort you. 1..."

 
 

Brendan Oliver Johnston  

Originally of Tubbercurry, CO. Sligo, Ireland, lately of Annandale, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters, Fiona, Brenda, Karla, Anna, Helen, and Nina, his siblings, Kathleen, Margaret, and Eddie, and by his extended family worldwide. Brendan's warm and gentle nature impacted everyone he came in contact with, even briefly, and he will be greatly missed by those of us blessed to have known him well. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Murphy's Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street Falls Church, VA 22046 The funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Annandale at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 7401 St. Michael Lane Annandale, VA 22003, Interment at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA

Published in The Washington Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street | Falls Church, VA 22046 | (703) 533-0341
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon