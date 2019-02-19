

Originally of Tubbercurry, CO. Sligo, Ireland, lately of Annandale, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters, Fiona, Brenda, Karla, Anna, Helen, and Nina, his siblings, Kathleen, Margaret, and Eddie, and by his extended family worldwide. Brendan's warm and gentle nature impacted everyone he came in contact with, even briefly, and he will be greatly missed by those of us blessed to have known him well. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Murphy's Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street Falls Church, VA 22046 The funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Church in Annandale at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 7401 St. Michael Lane Annandale, VA 22003, Interment at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA